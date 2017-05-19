BRIEF-Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings updates on sale and purchase agreement

May 19 (Reuters) - Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Ltd
* First purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and co entered into first sale and purchase agreement
* First target company being Great Wall Pan Asia Asset Management Limited
* Great Wall Pan Asia International Investment to sell and unit to purchase entire issued share capital in first target co for HK$38.7 million
* Upon completion of first acquisition Great Wall Pan Asia Asset Management Limited will become indirect wholly-owned unit of co