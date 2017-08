May 23 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc

* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes

* Great-West lifeco inc - subsidiary priced us$700 million principal amount of 4.15% senior notes due 2047

* Great-West lifeco inc - notes will be issued at a price equal to 99.218% of par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: