April 24 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc

* Great-West lifeco-unit intends to redeem all $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.691% subordinated debentures due june 21, 2067

* Great-West lifeco inc- subsidiary intends to redeem debentures at redemption price equal to 100% of principal amount of debentures