BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Corp Qtrly loss per share $0.49
* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
Feb 27 Great Western Bancorp Inc:
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
* Great Western Bancorp Inc - board appointed Ken Karels, company's president and CEO, as chairperson of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
* Qtrly revenue $57.4 million versus $52.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly reported after-tax adjusted operating income of $0.07 per share