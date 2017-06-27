U.S. apartment vacancy rate edges up in second quarter - Reis
June 26 The U.S. apartment vacancy rate increased in the second quarter and rents were higher, according to a report from Reis Inc.
June 27Greattown Holdings Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016, to holders of A shares recorded on June 30 and cash dividend of $0.007287 per share (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on July 6
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 3 and the dividend will be paid on July 3 and July 14 respectively
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6pZ7Uk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Asian Paints and Dena Bank annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. 11:30 am: Transport minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: State Bank of India annual shareholde