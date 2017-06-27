June 27Greattown Holdings Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016, to holders of A shares recorded on June 30 and cash dividend of $0.007287 per share (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on July 6

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 3 and the dividend will be paid on July 3 and July 14 respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6pZ7Uk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)