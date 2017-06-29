BRIEF-Yunda Holding to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 6
June 29 Yunda Holding Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 6 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/gs8C3k Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 29 Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 5
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XMRCSP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 29 Yunda Holding Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 6 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/gs8C3k Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Plant investment of $380 mln, will create almost 1,000 jobs