March 16, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Green bancorp inc files for a non-timely 10-k

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Green Bancorp Inc

* Green Bancorp Inc files for a non-timely 10-k

* Anticipates that annual report on form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016 will be filed prior to March 31, 2017

* Green Bancorp says is still preparing analyses and providing documentation requested by auditors in connection with audit for year ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Green Bancorp - company currently does not expect to report in its annual report on form 10-k any material changes to its financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

