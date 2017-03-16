BRIEF-Green bancorp inc files for a non-timely 10-k

March 16 (Reuters) - Green Bancorp Inc

* Green Bancorp Inc files for a non-timely 10-k

* Anticipates that annual report on form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016 will be filed prior to March 31, 2017

* Green Bancorp says is still preparing analyses and providing documentation requested by auditors in connection with audit for year ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Green Bancorp - company currently does not expect to report in its annual report on form 10-k any material changes to its financial results