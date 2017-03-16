FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Greenbay Properties says concluded agreement to acquire Locaviseu
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 5:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Greenbay Properties says concluded agreement to acquire Locaviseu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Greenbay Properties

* Resilient And Greenbay Have Concluded A Binding Agreement To Acquire Locaviseu - Sociedade De Gestao De Imoveis, S.A

* Acquisition On A 50:50 Shareholding Basis For An Aggregate Cash Consideration Of Eur 219,25 Mln

* A five-year debt facility of EUR 104,5 million at 3-month euribor plus 2,15% has been secured against assets

* Confirms its guidance for year ended september 2017 of a dividend of approximately 0,40 GBP pence per share

* For year ended september 2018, Greenbay expects growth in dividends of approximately 25%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.