BRIEF-Greenbay Properties says to raise about 1.1 bln rand via share issue

May 30 (Reuters) - Greenbay Properties Ltd:
* Announces an equity raising through issue of new ordinary shares
* Maximum equity that greenbay can raise is approximately zar1.1 billion
* Equity raise will be offered to qualifying investors through an accelerated book build process conducted on jse and sem
* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as practicable following closing of book build
* Proceeds from equity raise will be invested in line with greenbay's investment policy
* Book build is now open and company reserves right to close it at any time