BRIEF-Greenbay Properties says to raise about 1.1 bln rand via share issue
May 30, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Greenbay Properties says to raise about 1.1 bln rand via share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Greenbay Properties Ltd:

* Announces an equity raising through issue of new ordinary shares

* Maximum equity that greenbay can raise is approximately zar1.1 billion

* Equity raise will be offered to qualifying investors through an accelerated book build process conducted on jse and sem

* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as practicable following closing of book build

* Proceeds from equity raise will be invested in line with greenbay's investment policy

* Book build is now open and company reserves right to close it at any time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

