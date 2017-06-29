BRIEF-Boardwalk says TSX accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit
June 29 Greenbrier Companies Inc
* Greenbrier adds two independent directors to board of directors
* Greenbrier Companies Inc - Election of Wanda Felton and David L. Starling to company's board of directors
* Greenbrier Companies- Election of two new directors increases Greenbrier's board of directors to nine members, 8 of whom are independent directors
* Xunlei ltd - announced that its board appointed Lei Chen as its chief executive officer and director of board, effectively starting from july 6, 2017