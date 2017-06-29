June 29 Greenbrier Companies Inc:
* Greenbrier reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.03
* Q3 revenue $439.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $520 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees new railcar deliveries to be
approximately 15,000 - 16,000 unit for fy 2017
* Greenbrier Companies Inc - new railcar deliveries totaled
2,600 units for quarter, compared to 3,900 units for quarter
ended february 28, 2017
* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees fiscal 2017 revenue of
approximately $2.1 billion - $2.3 billion
* Greenbrier Companies Inc - board declared a quarterly
dividend of $0.22 per share
* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees fy 2017 earnings per share
$3.45 to $3.65
* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees fiscal 2017 new railcar
deliveries to be approximately 15,000 - 16,000 units
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.49, revenue view $2.16
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Greenbrier Companies - "see emerging improvements in north
american, european rail markets, we still expect challenging
commercial environment into calendar 2018"
* Greenbrier Companies - new railcar backlog as of may 31
was 31,000 units with estimated value of $3.10 billion
* Greenbrier Companies Inc - fiscal 2017 diluted eps outlook
excludes $0.17 per share of new convertible note interest
expense
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: