June 19 Greencoat Renewables Plc
* Announces intention to raise up to eur 250 million and
seek admission of its shares to trading on AIM and ESM
* Intends to list on LSE and ISE in order to raise new
funds and position company for future growth
* In March 2017, the Company acquired a seed portfolio of
operating Irish onshore wind farms, with an aggregate capacity
of 137MW
* Funding for the acquisition was provided by the National
Treasury Management Agency (as controller and manager of the
Ireland Strategic Investment Fund) and Allied Irish Banks
* Intends to acquire further operating Irish wind farms and,
over time, to acquire operating wind and solar assets in certain
other Eurozone countries
* Expects it will be the first renewable energy
infrastructure company listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and is
expected to have, on Admission, an equity market value of eur
250 million
