FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Greencore expects FY results in line with market expectations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 23, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Greencore expects FY results in line with market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Greencore Group Plc

* H1 revenue up 46.1 percent to 1.01 billion pounds, operating profit up 27.1 percent to 55.3 million pounds

* Convenience foods UK & Ireland revenue up 10.6 percent on a pro forma basis, US up 2.5 percent pro forma

* Operating margin of 5.5 percent, down 80 bps as anticipated, due largely to impact of major UK commercial launches

* In UK successfully offset impact of 2 percent inflation in raw materials and packaging, 4 percent labour inflation

* Expects inflation in costs in the UK for rest of 2017, impacts are fully mitigated

* Remains confident in ability to deliver performance in line with market expectations for FY17

* Volume growth remains strong in both the UK and the US, H2 will benefit from commercial activity delivered in H1

* Pipeline of commercial opportunities continues to be encouraging Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.