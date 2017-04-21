FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Greene County Bancorp reports 25 pct increase in net income for the nine months ended March 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Greene County Bancorp Inc

* Greene County Bancorp, Inc. reports 25% increase in net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Greene County Bancorp - Net interest income increased to $7.6 million for 3 months ended March 31, 2017 from $6.6 million for 3 months ended March 31, 2016

* Greene County Bancorp Inc- Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.58% and 3.56% for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

