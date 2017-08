April 24 (Reuters) - Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 4.7 percent y/y at 7.2 billion yuan ($1.05 billion)

* Says Q1 net profit up 18.9 percent y/y at 2.7 billion yuan

* Says unit plans to invest 5.0 billion yuan in Chongqing-based industrial firm for 40 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oXXkXn; bit.ly/2q6MLPp; bit.ly/2pWzKsL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8844 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)