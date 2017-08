March 27 (Reuters) - Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd :

* FY revenue increased by 197% from fy2015 to approximately rmb16,919 million

* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company was approximately rmb1,113 million, up 406%

* Proposed a 2016 final dividend of hkd0.1 per ordinary share

