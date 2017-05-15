BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co

May 15 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital:

* Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp Inc

* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Chemours Co by 44.1 percent to 5.0 million shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Rite Aid Corp by 18.0 percent to 16.8 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2qKIyFF) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2rj5c45)