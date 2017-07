BRIEF-Greenlight Capital Funds Q2 returns, net of fees and expenses, down 4 pct - letter

July 14 (Reuters) -

* Greenlight Capital Funds Q2 returns, net of fees and expenses, down 4 percent, bringing year-to-date net returns down 2.8 percent - letter

* Greenlight Capital Funds says added a new long in Toshiba at an average price of 234.79 yen per share - letter

* Greenlight Capital Funds says believes there is a solution that satisfies both parties involved in legal dispute over memory business - letter

* Greenlight Capital Funds says "believes" Toshiba stock is worth closer to 400 yen per share - letter (Bengaluru Newsroom)