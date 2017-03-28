FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Greenlight Capital proposes GM change capital structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital:

* Greenlight Capital proposes GM change capital structure to "unlock substantial shareholder value"

* Plan would split GM’s common stock into two classes

* One class of GM stock would get current dividends, other class would participate in remaining earnings, cash flows, future growth of company

* Adopting plan would lower GM’s cost of capital, improve financial flexibility, unlock between $13 billion and $38 billion of shareholder value

* Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn says “as significant, long-term shareholders, we believe in GM’s strong earnings potential" Source text for Eikon:

