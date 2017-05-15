BRIEF-Greenlight Capital quadruples stake in General Motors to 54.8 mln shares

May 15 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital

* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Apple Inc by 31.6 percent to 4.0 million shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in IAC/Interactive corp to 701,482 shares from 937,496 shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2qKIyFF)

Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2rj5c45)