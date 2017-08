May 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* Greenlight Capital sends letter to general motors’ shareholders

* Greenlight Capital - urges shareholders to vote for greenlight’s three director nominees and for proposal to split GM common stock into two classes

* Greenlight Capital - "while a higher stock price will not cause GM to sell more cars today, it may be essential to GM's ability to compete in future"