BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Perrigo, cuts share stake in Time Warner

May 15 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital:

* Takes share stake of 1.7 million shares in Perrigo Co Plc - SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in Time Warner Inc by 37.8 percent to 2.1 million shares

* Ups share stake in Fred's Inc by 45.4 percent to 2.2 million class A shares

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2qKIyFF)

Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2rj5c45)