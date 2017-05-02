UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Greenlight Capital Re Ltd
* Greenlight Re announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd says a composite ratio for three months ended march 31, 2017 of 97.4% compared to 93.8% for prior-year period
* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd says combined ratio for three months ended march 31, 2017 was 100.1% compared to 97.3% for prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.