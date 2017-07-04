BRIEF-IBI amends credit facilities to increase credit facilities to $130 mln
* IBI announces successful negotiation of amended and restated credit facilities
July 4 Greenstone Resources L.P. :
* Greenstone Resources L.P. - Signs agreement for additional investment in Heron Resources
* Greenstone Resources L.P. - Affiliate agreed to subscribe for aggregate of 398.5 million shares of Heron Resources Limited for proceeds of US$21.2 million
* Greenstone Resources L.P. - Subscription forms part of a larger private placement by Heron as disclosed by Heron in press release of June 30
* Mosaic Capital Corporation signs agreement with ATB Corporate Financial Services to increase its acquisition facility