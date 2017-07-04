July 4 Greenstone Resources L.P. :

* Greenstone Resources L.P. - Signs agreement for additional investment in Heron Resources

* Greenstone Resources L.P. - Affiliate agreed to subscribe for aggregate of 398.5 million shares of Heron Resources Limited for proceeds of US$21.2 million

* Greenstone Resources L.P. - Subscription forms part of a larger private placement by Heron as disclosed by Heron in press release of June 30