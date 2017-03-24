COLUMN-No relief for the London Metal Exchange as volumes fall again: Andy Home
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
March 24 Greenstone Resources L.P. :
* Signs term sheet to acquire common shares of Coro Mining Corp.
* Signed binding term sheet to subscribe for minimum of 55.9 million common shares of Coro, at a price per common share of C$0.15
* Greenstone minimum subscription is part of a larger proposed private placement by Coro Mining Corp to raise up to C$16.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury