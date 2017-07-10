BRIEF-Sunac China Holdings updates on trading halt
* Trading in company's shares halted pending release by company of an announcement in relation to a very substantial acquisition
July 10 Greentown China Holdings Ltd
* Greentown china - company, through issuer, proposes to conduct international offering of usd denominated guaranteed senior perpetual capital securities
* Group expects to record an increase in net profit by about 50 percent for six months ended 30 June 2017