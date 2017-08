March 27 (Reuters) - Greentown China Holdings Ltd:

* FY profit attributable to owners of company amounted to about RMB1.917 billion, which increased by 135.8pct

* Board has recommended payment of a final dividend of RMB0.12 per share

* FY revenue RMB28.98 billion versus RMB26.05 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: