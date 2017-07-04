BRIEF-China Oil And Gas Group enters concession right agreement
* Group entered into a concession right agreement with housing and urban-rural development committee of Xiantao
July 4 Greentown China Holdings Ltd
* In June 2017, total contracted amount of about RMB3.1 billion
* For six months ended 30 June 2017, Greentown Group recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB59.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group entered into a concession right agreement with housing and urban-rural development committee of Xiantao
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($735.35 million) 3-year bonds