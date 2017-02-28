UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Greentown Service Group Co Ltd:
* Noted recent unusual trading volume movement of shares of company
* Has received enquiry from its shareholders and investors on such unusual trading volume movement
* Noted that certain anchor and cornerstone investors at time of listing of company have sold some or all of their shares
* Board confirms that business of company is operating as usual
* Greentown service group - there has also been investors' enquiry on disposal of 300 million shares by one of company's shareholders mass wisdom group
* Greentown service group co ltd - save as disclosed, board is not aware of any reasons for such unusual trading volume movements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.