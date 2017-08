March 24 (Reuters) - Greentown Service Group Co Ltd :

* FY revenue achieved rmb3.72 billion, a growth of 27.5% year-on-year

* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was rmb285.5 million, a growth of 44.3%

* The board recommended to pay final dividend for the year ended 31 december 2016 of hk$0.04 per ordinary share