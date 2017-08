May 24 (Reuters) - GREENWICH BETEILIGUNGEN AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY HAD DECIDED TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL FROM € 604,335.00 BY € 60,165.00 TO € 664,500.00 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

* 60,165 NEW BEARER SHARES WITH A NOTIONAL PAR VALUE OF EUR 1.00 TO BE ISSUED AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE

