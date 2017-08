March 1 (Reuters) - Organigram Holdings Inc:

* Greg Engel appointed Organigram CEO, Denis Arsenault steps up as executive chairman

* Organigram Holdings Inc - Greg Engel will assume his new role effective march 13, 2017

* Organigram Holdings Inc - Greg Engel will assume his new role effective march 13, 2017

* Organigram Holdings Inc - Engel succeeds Organigram's current CEO Denis Arsenault who is stepping up to newly created executive chairman's position