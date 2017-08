BRIEF-Greggs HY oper profit up 1.8 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Greggs Plc

* Interim Dividend 10.3 Pence Per Share

* Total Sales Up 7.3 Percent to £453 Million

* Company-Managed Shop Like-for-Like Sales Up 3.4 Percent

* OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING PROPERTY GAINS AND EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE UP 1.8 PERCENT TO £27.6 MILLION

* EXCEPTIONAL COSTS OF £8.3 MILLION RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING

* BUSINESS HAS TRADED IN LINE WITH OUR PLANS DURING FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* REMAIN CONFIDENT OF FUTURE PROSPECTS ALTHOUGH WE REMAIN ALERT TO SHORT-TERM PRESSURES ON CONSUMERS' DISPOSABLE INCOME

