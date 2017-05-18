FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Greggs says total sales up 7.5 pct in first 19 weeks of 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 18, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Greggs says total sales up 7.5 pct in first 19 weeks of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Greggs Plc

* Total sales up 7.5% in first 19 weeks of 2017 (2016: 5.7%)

* Company-Managed shop like-for-like sales in first 19 weeks up 3.6% (2016: 3.7%)

* Sales outlook remains uncertain in context of slowing growth in disposable incomes

* Input cost inflation is having a modest impact on margins in first half of year as expected

* Have increasing visibility of costs for second half and anticipate this pressure to ease towards end of year

* Expect to make progress in line with our previous expectations for year as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.