May 22 GREINER BIO-ONE GMBH:

* GBO ANNOUNCES FINAL OUTCOME IN OFFER FOR VIGMED

* ON MAY 17 OFFER WAS ACCEPTED BY SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING IN TOTAL 65.72% OF TOTAL NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AND VOTES IN VIGMED

* GBO HAS OUTSIDE OFFER ACQUIRED IN TOTAL 6.4 MILLION SHARES IN VIGMED, CORRESPONDING TO 8.75% OF TOTAL NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AND VOTES IN VIGMED