May 22 GREINER BIO-ONE GMBH:
* GBO ANNOUNCES FINAL OUTCOME IN OFFER FOR VIGMED
* ON MAY 17 OFFER WAS ACCEPTED BY SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING IN TOTAL 65.72% OF TOTAL NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AND VOTES IN VIGMED
* GBO HAS OUTSIDE OFFER ACQUIRED IN TOTAL 6.4 MILLION SHARES IN VIGMED, CORRESPONDING TO 8.75% OF TOTAL NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AND VOTES IN VIGMED
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings