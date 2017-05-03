May 3 Grenke AG:
* Grenke consolidated group increases net profit by 28% in
Q1
* Q1 net interest income improved by 14.2% from 51.8 million
euros in previous year to 59.1 million euros and was largely a
result of terms of contracts in portfolio (cm1)
* Q1 losses fell 13.0% in three-month period from 15.7
million euros in previous year to 13.6 million euros
* Q1 significant 28.0% rise in consolidated group's net
profit to 28.8 million euros compared with 22.5 million euros in
previous year
* Company confirms forecast for current fiscal year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)