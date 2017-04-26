FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Grenville Strategic Royalty reports restructuring of Lattice Biologics Investment
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Grenville Strategic Royalty reports restructuring of Lattice Biologics Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp :

* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces restructuring of lattice biologics investment

* Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp- subject to approval of tsx 18.2 million shares of lattice biologics ltd be issued to co at issue price of cdn$0.20

* Grenville Strategic Royalty - shares of lattice to be issued in exchange for extinguishment of usd$2 million of co's original royalty investment in lattice

* Grenville Strategic Royalty - following issuance of shares, co expects it will hold about 19.7 pct of total issued, outstanding common shares of lattice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.