4 months ago
BRIEF-Grenville Strategic Royalty reports $5 mln contract buyout of Aquam Corp agreement
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Grenville Strategic Royalty reports $5 mln contract buyout of Aquam Corp agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp :

* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces $5 million contract buyout of Aquam Corporation agreement

* Grenville Strategic Royalty - total return from cdn$2 million investment was cdn$5 million plus all royalties earned since inception of investment in june 2014

* Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp - contract buyout transaction also generated cdn$2.8 million of free cash flow for grenville

* Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp - grenville also announced that effective May 1, 2017, Gaston Tano will resign as a director of Grenville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

