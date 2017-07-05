BRIEF-Stillfront Group Q2 average number of monthly active users 784,183
* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT: VERY STRONG GROWTH IN PLAYER VOLUME - MOBILE USERS NOW LARGEST SEGMENT
July 5 Gresham Technologies Plc:
* Says HY group revenues will be up 26% compared to same period in 2016
* Adjusted EBITDA will be strongly ahead of same period in 2016 and remains in line with management expectations for year
* EYEONID SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE 100% IN TEXT ANALYSIS COMPANY TIRSYS CVBA