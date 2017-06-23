BRIEF-BEP International says FY profit attributable HK$66.3 mln
* FY profit attributable hk$66.348 million versus hk$177.716 million
June 23 GRG Banking Equipment Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 29
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 30
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bDhaQP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY profit attributable hk$66.348 million versus hk$177.716 million
* SAYS THE BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF "ALTEC INTEGRATED" AND "UNISOFT COMPANY" DECIDED TO INCLUDE COMPANIES IN THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE 106B OF LAW 3588/2007