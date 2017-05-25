BRIEF-Gridsum Q1 revenue RMB 100.6 million

May 25 (Reuters) - Gridsum Holding Inc:
* Gridsum reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 57.3 percent to RMB 100.6 million
* For full year of 2017, co retains its previous outlook that net revenues are expected to be in range of RMB622 million to RMB634 million
* Net loss per ADS attributable to gridsum's ordinary shareholders for Q1 of 2017 narrowed by 38.3 pct to RMB1.92 (US$0.28)
* Non-GAAP net loss per ads attributable to Gridsum's ordinary shareholders for Q1 of 2017 narrowed by 38.4 pct to RMB1.75 (US$0.25)
* Have consolidated all of our ai activities strategically, technically and organizationally into a new division
* Consolidated all of co's AI activities into "gridsum prophet"
* 51.5 pct increase in enterprise revenues and 112.4 pct increase in E-government and other revenues in Q1
* Q1 earnings per share view CNY -1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S