3 months ago
BRIEF-Gridsum Q1 revenue RMB 100.6 million
May 25, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Gridsum Q1 revenue RMB 100.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Gridsum Holding Inc:

* Gridsum reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 57.3 percent to RMB 100.6 million

* For full year of 2017, co retains its previous outlook that net revenues are expected to be in range of RMB622 million to RMB634 million

* Net loss per ADS attributable to gridsum's ordinary shareholders for Q1 of 2017 narrowed by 38.3 pct to RMB1.92 (US$0.28)

* Non-GAAP net loss per ads attributable to Gridsum's ordinary shareholders for Q1 of 2017 narrowed by 38.4 pct to RMB1.75 (US$0.25)

* Have consolidated all of our ai activities strategically, technically and organizationally into a new division

* Consolidated all of co's AI activities into "gridsum prophet"

* 51.5 pct increase in enterprise revenues and 112.4 pct increase in E-government and other revenues in Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view CNY -1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

