3 months ago
BRIEF-Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon to jointly secure smolt production in Finmark
#First Republic News
May 16, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon to jointly secure smolt production in Finmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa and Norway Royal Salmon

* Have joined forces to ensure smolt capacity in Finnmark by entering as owners of Nordnorsk Smolt as with 50 per cent each

* Says the plant has a production capacity of 800 tonnes per year, corresponding to an annual production of about 3.2 million fish weighing 250 grams

* Transaction values company at an enterprise value (ev) of approximately NOK 100 million

* Says the acquisition will "ensure good access to big smolt which will contribute to better production optimization and shorter production time in sea"

* Says the investment is in accordance with companies' strategy to strengthen smolt production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)

