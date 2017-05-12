FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grieg Seafood says harvest volume in Q1 8,552 tons
May 12, 2017 / 4:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Grieg Seafood says harvest volume in Q1 8,552 tons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa

* Grieg Seafood ASA: Q1 2017 - planned low harvest volume in Q1 in order to build biomass

* Expected harvest volume of 70 000 tons in 2017 is maintained

* Harvest volume in Q1 2017 was 8 552 tons, against 13 635 tons in corresponding period last year

* Planning to increase amount of smolt set out in 2017 compared with 2016

* Group operating income in Q1 2017 totalled MNOK 1 422, reflecting a 12% change compared with same period in 2016

* Harvest volume in Q2 2017 is expected to be 18 000 tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

