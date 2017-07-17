BRIEF-Griffin Industrial announces mortgage loan refinancing

July 17 (Reuters) - Griffin Industrial Realty Inc

* Griffin announces mortgage loan refinancing

* Griffin industrial realty inc - new loan has a variable interest rate based on one-month libor rate plus 2.05%

* Griffin industrial -immediately prior to refinancing, existing loan had a balance of approximately $10.1 million with a maturity date of february 1, 2019

* Griffin industrial realty inc - ‍refinanced mortgage loan is for $10.6 million​

* Griffin industrial - entered into interest rate swap agreement with berkshire effectively fixes interest rate on new loan at 4.39% over term of new loan

* Griffin industrial realty - excess proceeds from loan refinancing were used to pay for termination of interest rate swap agreement on existing loan