FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Griffin Industrial announces mortgage loan refinancing
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Business
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
World
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 4:37 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Griffin Industrial announces mortgage loan refinancing

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Griffin Industrial Realty Inc

* Griffin announces mortgage loan refinancing

* Griffin industrial realty inc - new loan has a variable interest rate based on one-month libor rate plus 2.05%

* Griffin industrial -immediately prior to refinancing, existing loan had a balance of approximately $10.1 million with a maturity date of february 1, 2019

* Griffin industrial realty inc - ‍refinanced mortgage loan is for $10.6 million​

* Griffin industrial - entered into interest rate swap agreement with berkshire effectively fixes interest rate on new loan at 4.39% over term of new loan

* Griffin industrial realty - excess proceeds from loan refinancing were used to pay for termination of interest rate swap agreement on existing loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.