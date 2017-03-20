FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grifols unit intends to redeem notes due 2022
March 20, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Grifols unit intends to redeem notes due 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* Its unit, Grifols Worldwide Operations Limited, intends to redeem the notes due 2022

* The redemption price per $1,000 principal amount will be 103.938 percent plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date, and any additional amounts (as adjusted for any change in the redemption date)

* Says the redemption is subject to closing of senior notes offering of up to 1.00 billion euros ($1.07 billion) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9316 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

