July 13 (Reuters) - GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC :

* SAYS THE JOINT VENTURE OF GRIVALIA HOSPITALITY S.A. & MACEDONIAN HOTELS S.A IS SUCCESSFUL BID IN TENDER REGARDING “OLYMPOS NAOUSSA” ASSET

* THE OFFERED AMOUNT IS EUR 5.5 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2uc2J0C Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)