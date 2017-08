BRIEF-Grønlandsbanken 2016 pre-tax profit up at DKK 113.4 million

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Groenlandsbanken A/S:

* FY net interest and fee income 289.8 million Danish crowns ($41.3 million) versus 284.2 million crowns year ago

* FY loan losses 14.0 million crowns versus 19.4 million crowns year ago

* FY pre-tax profit 113.4 million crowns versus 106.6 million crowns year ago

* Has conservative expectation of profit before value adjustments and write-downs of 125 million - 145 million crowns in 2017

* Says moderate to low level of losses and write-downs is still expected in 2017

