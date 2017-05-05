BRIEF-Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May
May 5 Groclin SA:
* The company and its significant shareholders sign with Volkswagen AG an agreement concerning the right of pre-emption of the company's shares by Volkswagen
* Volkswagen gets rights to buy the company's shares from significant shareholders in case they decide to sell the company's shares
* Volkswagen gets also pre-emptive rights to buy the company's assets related to the business of plating, in case the company decides to sell this part of its business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May
* Says it plans to set up unit in U.S. to acquire Dietech North America LLC for up to $33 million
* ADJUSTED TOTAL SALES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO AROUND EUR 58.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 62.4 MILLION)