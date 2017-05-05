May 5 Groclin SA:

* The company and its significant shareholders sign with Volkswagen AG an agreement concerning the right of pre-emption of the company's shares by Volkswagen

* Volkswagen gets rights to buy the company's shares from significant shareholders in case they decide to sell the company's shares

* Volkswagen gets also pre-emptive rights to buy the company's assets related to the business of plating, in case the company decides to sell this part of its business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)