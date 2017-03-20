FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Groclin plans reorganization process
March 20, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Groclin plans reorganization process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Groclin SA:

* Plans reorganization process under which the company plans to create a holding structure

* To exclude production activities from the structures of company

* To transfer organized part of company related to production of upholstery to wholly-owned unit

* In the next stages of restructuring process the company sees to gain an investor for the mentioned above unit with possible sale of the unit, restructuring of debts and investment in new areas to extend its offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

