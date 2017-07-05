BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics announces completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome
* Soleno Therapeutics announces successful completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome
July 5 Group 1 Automotive Inc
* Group 1 Automotive acquires significant uk dealership group
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - acquisition of beadles group ltd
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - dealerships will continue to operate under Beadles name
* Says the dealerships are expected to generate approximately $330 million in annualized revenues
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - "with this addition, our UK operations are estimated to generate over $2 billion in annualized revenues"
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - acquisition increases company's UK operations to 43 dealerships
July 5 Luxembourg-based fund management company VAM Funds said it has hired former Zurich Insurance Group AG executive David Cockerton as a senior adviser in expanding its existing business across the Middle East.